Buccaneers' Whitehead Playing in Super Bowl With Partially Torn Labrum

The Buccaneers safety will give the Super Bowl a go despite a significant injury.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead will play in the Super Bowl after exiting the NFC Championship with what is being called a "significant," partial tear to his labrum, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

The injury will require a surgery this offseason and Whitehead will be playing with a harness on his shoulder, Stroud added to the report.

Whitehead left the game against the Green Bay Packers shortly into the third quarter after forcing a fumble that was recovered by linebacker Devin White, setting the Buccaneers offense up in a prime spot to score - which they did one play later. He would not return, and went on to miss each practice during the bye week in between Championship Weekend and the Super Bowl.

However, Whitehead progressed throughout this past week as he was upgraded to limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday before participating fully on Friday, not receiving an injury designation for the big game.

Whitehead accumulated 74 tackles, two sacks, nine tacckles for loss, two interceptions, four defended passes, and a forced fumble during 16 regular season games, before adding seven tackles, two forced fumbles, and a pass breakup in the playoffs.

The Super Bowl is set to kickoff on Sunday night at 6:30 P.M. ET.