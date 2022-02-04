Former Buccaneers WR Signs With Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Justin Watson as they compile their 2022 offseason roster, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Watson was the Buccaneers' fifth-round selection in the 2018 NFL Draft from the University of Pennsylvania, and was a member of Tampa Bay's active roster from his rookie year until this past January, when he was waived in order to create roster room before signing with the Bucs' practice squad.

Watson missed the majority of the 2021 season due to an offseason knee injury that required surgery, but was activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list in late December.

In his four-year career with the Buccaneers, Watson appeared in 40 games, hauling in 23 passes for 258 yards and two touchdowns. As a special teamer, Watson also recorded 20 tackles and a sack on a fake punt.

