Buccaneers vs. Chiefs: First Injury Reports for Super Bowl LV Released

The Bucs and Chiefs practiced for the first time this week at full speed and released initial injury reports Wednesday.

Following a walk-through on Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practiced at full speed for the first time this week ahead of Super Bowl LV vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bucs and the Chiefs provided their first injury reports Wednesday after practice. Last week, the two teams shared reports, but they didn't really paint a full picture of who would play or not, considering it was more than a week out from the big game at the time.

Despite this, it's still interesting to compare last week's final injury report to the first injury report for this week. The Bucs made plenty of progress and saw multiple players practice for the first time in preparation for the Super Bowl.

After not participating in practice last week, inside linebacker Lavonte David (hamstring) and safeties Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) and Jordan Whitehead (shoulder/knee) all participated in a limited capacity on Wednesday. Wide receiver Antonio Brown (knee) was also upgraded to limited participation.

Brown spoke with the media Wednesday and was asked about his recovery.

"The arrow is pointing up as the week continues to unfold," Brown said.

While Brown hinted at the possibility of him playing in Sunday's game, Winfield was much more open about his status vs. the Chiefs.

"The ankle's feeling good and I'm gonna play the game," Winfield told reporters Wednesday.

Bucs' wide receiver Mike Evans (knee) was limited all last week but was a full participant in practice. Meanwhile, defensive tackles Vita Vea (ankle) did not appear on the injury report after being limited every day last week.

Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) was the only Buc who did not practice. JPP also did not practice once last week.

As for the Chiefs, running back Le'Veon Bell (knee) continued to be limited in practice. However, rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle/hip) returned to being limited after practicing full late last week.

Offensive tackle Eric Fisher (Achilles) and Willie Gay (ankle) were the only Chiefs who did not practice Wednesday.

On a positive note, quarterback Patrick Mahomes (toe) practiced fully. After being limited at one point in practice last week, L'Jarius Snead (concussion), offensive linemen Mike Remmers (groin), and Andrew Wylie (ankle) all were full participants in practice for Kansas City.

Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins (calf) also saw a positive step in the right direction being limited in practice after not practicing Friday.