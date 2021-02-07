Buccaneers vs. Chiefs: Super Bowl Inactives List

Who's in and who's out for Tampa Bay and Kansas City in the Super Bowl?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs have released their inactive lists ahead of Super Bowl LV.

Buccaneers

QB Ryan Griffin

QB Drew Stanton

WR Justin Watson

RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn

TE Antony Auclair

DL Khalil Davis

DL Jeremiah Ledbetter

Elevations: Stanton (inactive), OL Ted Larsen

The biggest news on the Buccaneers front is that wide receiver Antonio Brown (knee) and tight end Cameron Brate (back) are active and will play in the Super Bowl.

Brown suffered his knee injury against the New Orleans Saints which led to him missing the NFC Championship against the Green Bay Packers. He was officially designated as questionable on Friday after returning to practice throughout the week.

A midseason acquisition inserted into the Bucs deadly passing offense, Brown caught 43 passes for 483 yards and three touchdowns during the regular season and has added three catches for 59 yards and a score through the postseason thus far.

Brate was a late addition to the Buccaneers injury report on Thursday, considered a limited participant before missing Friday's practice. During the 2020 season, Brate hauled in 28 receptions for 282 yards and two touchdowns during the regular season and 11 catches for 149 and a touchdown throughout the playoffs.

Running back LeSean McCoy is active as well, serving as Tampa Bay's No. 3 running back. A former Chief, McCoy was inactive for Kansas City during last year's Super Bowl. Rookie running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn won't dress as a result.

Chiefs

CB BoPete Keyes

RB Darwin Thompson

TE Ricky Seals-Jones

DE Tim Ward

DT Khalen Saunders

QB Matt Moore

CB Chris Lammons

Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who was ruled questionable on Friday, will suit up for Kansas City in the Super Bowl. In addition to the inactive list, left tackle Eric Fisher (Achilles) and linebacker Willie Gay (knee/ankle) have been ruled out.