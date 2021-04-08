Bucs RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn Has a New Jersey Number

One of the most exciting tidbits of news you can come across during the NFL offseason: New jersey numbers!

Second-year Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn has changed his number from No. 30, which he wore throughout his entire rookie season, to No. 21. The number became available after the Buccaneers waived safety Justin Evans last season.

The Buccaneers' roster reflects the change in uniform number for Vaughn as he's now listed as No. 21 on the team website. However, the roster also lists recently-signed running back C.J. Prosise with the No. 21, which means that a change will be in the works for the rising sixth-year veteran.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians is confident that Vaughn could see a second-year surge with the Buccaneers. The team's third-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft flashed in moments during his rookie season, rushing for 109 yards on 26 attempts and catching five passes, including one that ended in a touchdown.

With a full offseason under his belt, particularly after the altered 2020 offseason amid the coronavirus pandemic, Arians looks forward to seeing Vaughn take on a bigger role moving forward.

"Those guys, they all know what the system is, and you know, the best players are going to play," Arians said about the running back position last Tuesday. "Obviously we have two really really good ones [Ronald Jones II and Leonard Fournette] at that position, and I really like Ke'Shawn Vaughn. I think he's gonna, with an offseason he's gonna have a, really, breakout year also."

