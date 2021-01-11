Buccaneers LB Kevin Minter Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Buccaneers add a valuable defender to the reserve/COVID-19 list just hours after removing two others.

Hours after removing linebacker Devin White and defensive tackle Steve McLendon from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed linebacker Kevin Minter on the list.

NFL protocol says that players who test positive for COVID-19 would miss 10 days of activities and must be cleared to return by testing negative. Should Minter have COVID-19 testing results confirmed positive, which the team can not disclose, he would be ineligible to return for the Divisional Round matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Minter, an eighth-year pro, has started consecutive games in place of White, recording 15 tackles and two defended passes in that stretch.

Head coach Bruce Arians commended Minter for his performance in place of White on Monday.

"First, let me say how Kevin Minter played in those two ballgames. He was outstanding, did a great job," said Arians. "Tipped that ball and we got an interception. But he's not Devin. Bringing Devin's passion, his energy, his speed – hopefully he can get after the quarterback some like he's been doing so well. You're bringing back one of the top players in the league."