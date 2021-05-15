Buccaneers' QB Kyle Trask Grasping Offense 'Very Well' at Rookie Minicamp

As the only quarterback at the Bucs rookie minicamp this week, Kyle Trask is getting plenty of reps as he learns a new playbook.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said second-round pick quarterback Kyle Trask has grasped the offense "very well," following the first day of the team's rookie minicamp this weekend.

"He’s throwing the ball where it’s supposed to go," Arians said about Trask. "There were a couple [of] drops on him, but I thought he looked really good.”

Trask is the only quarterback in the minicamp which means he is getting plenty of reps as he learns the new offense. Arians said he has been most impressed with how Trask processes information.

"To take it from the first time ever hearing it, he was throwing it to the right guy," Arians said. "There were some really good, disguised coverages that he saw the first day of his career, so I was really impressed with how he processes information, and he was very accurate.”

Trask explained learning an NFL playbook "hasn't been too bad," in large part because of how much he has reviewed the Bucs' offensive plays since he was drafted.

“I’ve been studying like crazy, picking plays up at a good pace so far,” Trask said. “I’ve only had a small portion of the playbook, obviously, because we’ve only been able to study it a couple of weeks. They’re feeding it to us a little bit at a time, and that’s the best way to do that.”

While the Tampa Bay coaching staff may be "feeding" the information in small portions to Trask and the rest of the rookies at minicamp, the instruction will change daily, Arians explained.

"Whatever we threw at him today, he’s not practicing tomorrow," Arians said with a chuckle. "It’s all-new tomorrow and it’ll be all-new Sunday. We throw as much at them as we possibly can, different protections, hots, and sights, for all those receivers and quarterbacks and tight ends. As much volume as we can possibly load them up with and see how much they can retain it."

One thing that does help Trask with learning a new playbook in Tampa Bay is "some resemblance" in the Bucs' offense to the offense he ran in college at Florida under head coach Dan Mullen, Trask said.

"There are some concepts that are pretty much the same, but it's different verbiage," Traks explained. "So that's another thing that has helped me transition thus far and I'm just looking to build off of that."

As he continues to study and learn the Bucs' offense and make progress in the minicamp, Trask reflected on what it meant to him to walk into the team's facility for the first time as an NFL rookie.

"It was definitely pretty surreal," Trask said about the moment. "At the end of the day, it's a dream come true just to be in this situation."