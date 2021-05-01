Trask: 'It Was a Feeling Like No Other' to be Drafted by Buccaneers

Photo: Kyle Trask; Credit: Jordan Herald, Florida Gators creative media

"I was super excited when I saw that Tampa, Florida number call me. It was a feeling like no other."

Kyle Trask spent nearly seven years, from his freshman season of high school until his redshirt junior season at the University of Florida, as a backup quarterback. A two-star recruit who was D'Eriq King's No. 2 at Manvel High School, Trask served the same role behind the likes of Feleipe Franks and Luke Del Rio over three years and some change at UF.

Trask shed the backup label when Franks dislocated his ankle against Kentucky in September 2019. Trask stepped into the game in the fourth quarter, mounted an 11-point comeback victory, and went on to become one of the greatest quarterbacks in school history over his next 21 games.

Once again, though, Trask is a backup quarterback. The second-round selection by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2021 NFL Draft, however, Trask is the furthest thing from upset about his new yet familiar role. Trask will spend at least the 2021 season, possibly beyond, absorbing what seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady has to teach him, and Trask is more than happy to be in such a position.

“They definitely have a great system going on down there in Tampa," Trask said on Friday night. "I have an opportunity to learn from one of the greats that I watched growing up, being one of my favorites. To have that opportunity is truly remarkable, but nevertheless I’m going to come in, work my tail off and do whatever I can to help this team.”

Despite his unorthodox road to success, Trask found plenty of it over his final two seasons with the Gators. Setting the school record in both single-season passing yards with 4,283 and with an FBS-leading 43 touchdowns through the air in 2020, Trask earned Second Team All-American honors and finished fourth in voting for the Heisman Trophy.

That hasn't stopped onlookers from continuing to doubt aspects of Trask's skill-set, criticisms that he continues to let roll off of his shoulder. He always has, dating back to when he first took the field for Florida as an inexperienced former two-star, refusing to take any comment personally but keeping his doubters in mind while continuing to make them look silly in their assessments.

“That was a big question mark that people had on me in college and I feel like I proved them all wrong. Everyone said that I hadn’t started for a long time, but then I went in on the biggest stage and played at a high level," Trask said. "This transition, I’m sure the speed of the game is going to be faster, but I’m sure I’ll be able to handle it."

Brady's presence - along with guidance from head coach Bruce Arians, offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, and QB coach Clyde Christensen - will allow Trask to catch up with the speed of the NFL game at his own pace, as he won't be rushed into action any time soon.

The Buccaneers coveted Trask for his accuracy, ability to process information and make reads, and a competitive drive that general manager Jason Licht said reminds him of Brady's. As Brady wraps up his pro career - he'll enter his 22nd season at 44 years old in September - Trask can continue to clean up his throwing mechanics and further his understanding of NFL defenses.

“I think that the organization is in a great spot right now. I got along great with the offensive coaches in all the Zoom [calls] and being able to talk with them at Pro Day and things like that along the way," Trask shared. "I’m just really looking forward to getting started and putting in that work and doing whatever I can to help the team.”

Trask was never considered among the top five quarterbacks in the 2021 class, all of which within the first 15 picks of the first round on Thursday night. Should edge rusher Joe Tryon not been available at No. 32, however, the Buccaneers may have considered taking Trask at that point.

"We actually talked about Kyle in the first round," Arians said on Friday. "He can make every throw in our offense and we're really excited about having him."

Barring injury or maybe an occasional late-game appearance in a blowout, Trask shouldn't be expected to take the field early in his Buccaneers career. Make no mistake though, Tampa Bay is intrigued by Trask's intangibles and envisions a future where he eventually receives the keys to the Buccaneers' offense from the greatest quarterback of all time.