Bucs' Lavonte David Named Finalist for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

For the fourth season in a row, Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David has been named a finalist for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

The award recognizes an NFL player "who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition," the NFL announced on Thursday. The award was created in 2014 in honor of the late Art Rooney Sr., founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Despite his consistent contention to win the award, David has yet to claim the honor himself, as quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, running back Adrian Peterson, and quarterback Drew Brees have won the award in the last three years.

"The winner of the NFL Sportsmanship Award is determined by a vote of current NFL players. From the eight finalists, each team’s players submitted a consensus vote of their choice for the winner. As in Pro Bowl voting, a team cannot vote for its own player," the NFL wrote in a statement.

You can find the entire list of finalists below.

QB Josh Allen , Buffalo Bills

, Buffalo Bills WR Brandin Cooks , Houston Texans

, Houston Texans LB Lavonte David , Tampa Bay Buccaneers

, Tampa Bay Buccaneers DB Jason McCourty , Miami Dolphins

, Miami Dolphins DE Cameron Jordan , New Orleans Saints

, New Orleans Saints FB Kyle Juszczyk , San Francisco 49ers

, San Francisco 49ers WR Matthew Slater , New England Patriots

, New England Patriots WR Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings

