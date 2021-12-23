Skip to main content
    •
    December 23, 2021
    Buccaneers Place Leonard Fournette, Lavonte David on Injured Reserve
    The Buccaneers placed two starters in the injured reserve Thursday.
    The regular season is over for Leonard Fournette and Lavonte David, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed the running back and linebacker on the injured reserve on Thursday, the club announced. The two will join wide receiver Chris Godwin on the reserve after each player suffered injuries against the New Orleans Saints in Week 15.

    Godwin has since been ruled out for the remainder of the 2021 season as he tore his ACL. Fournette, who injured his hamstring, and David, who hurt his foot, are eligible to be activated from the reserve at the beginning of the postseason. 

    Ronald Jones II is expected to start in Fournette's place at running back moving forward, after rushing for 63 yards on eight attempts Sunday night. Kevin Minter, meanwhile, will fill in at linebacker next to Devin White.

    Fournette emerged as a pivotal part of Tampa Bay's offense this season and his presence will surely be missed over the next three weeks. Not only does Fournette lead the team in all rushing categories (180 attempts for 812 yards and eight touchdowns), but also ranks third on the team in targets (84), hauling in 69 receptions for 454 yards and two touchdowns.

    David's impact will also be missed in the middle of the Buccaneers' defense as he's compiled 97 tackles, two sacks, five tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and three defended passes.

