'Playoff Lenny' Fournette Thrives in Bucs Playoff Victory

It was a surprise that Ronald Jones II didn't play a snap on Saturday night, but Leonard Fournette had no issue filling in as RB1 for the Buccaneers.

Up until kickoff, the expectation was that Ronald Jones II would start at running back for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Washington Football Team in the NFC Wild Card round.

After missing Weeks 15 and 16 due to a finger injury and finding himself on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Jones was able to handle 12 carries for 78 yards and a touchdown in his return to action against Atlanta in the final regular-season game of the year.

Jones would go on to be a full participant in every practice preparing for Washington, and was active, but ultimately would not play a snap due to a quad injury. The wound appeared on Tampa Bay's injury report during the week, but didn't hinder Jones' ability to practice. However, the last-second decision was made to keep Jones sidelined.

“I didn’t know at all, it was a surprise to me," running back Leonard Fournette commented on the injury. "He practiced all week and unfortunately, injuries like that, it’s bad."

Without Jones available, it was Fournette who rose to the occasion, something he's done once before in his career. The fourth-year pro took 19 carries for 93 yards (4.9 yards per carry), scoring Tampa Bay's final touchdown of the night, in the fourth quarter.

That score extended Tampa Bay's lead to two possessions with 9:11 left in the game, a lead that was insurmountable for Washington.

Fournette also added four receptions for 39 yards on the night. His 132 scrimmage yards against Washington are the second-most in a single game in Buccaneers' postseason history, just behind running back Ricky Bell, who had 142 in 1979.

"Playoff Lenny," exclaimed left tackle Donovan Smith after the game. "That man's crazy."

“Leonard played great, probably the best he played all year," head coach Bruce Arians said. "Knew it was going to be a big game – we only had two [healthy running] backs."

The other back being rookie Ke'Shawn Vaughn, who made a couple of mistakes (a late reaction to a wide-open pass, and a fumble) that gave Fournette more touches to work with. Fournette handled the role with no issue, playing with a spring in his step and busting out several chunk plays for solid gains.

For Fournette, being the workhorse running back in the playoffs, and as a whole, isn't unusual. From his playing time in Jacksonville, where was released from in August before signing with the Bucs, Fournette compiled 242 yards and four touchdowns on 70 attempts in three games during the 2017 playoffs.

“It was cool, but that’s my job – it’s filling in for 'Ro'," said Fournette. "It’s been an up- and-down season for me. I think this year tested my [humility]. Coming from being the whole offense to being a minor piece, it’s off and on for me."

Fournette was the Jaguars' first-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He shined as a rookie, but regressed during his second season while dealing with injury. Conflicts between Fournette and Jacksonville's management paired with underperformance over time, among other reasons, eventually led to his release as training camp entering his fourth season came to a close.

Tampa Bay was quick to pick Fournette up after Jacksonville moved on, and it's safe to say the move has worked out for both parties. Even though he isn't viewed as the centerpiece to the offense with the Bucs as he was with the Jaguars, Fournette has grown to accept his role and found a way to thrive in it when it matters most: The playoffs.

"[I] just kept faith and they believed in me," Fournette stated. "I’m happy where I’m at, I’m happy where I stand.”