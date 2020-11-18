SI.com
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. L.A.: Rams Player Tests Positive for COVID-19

Donavon Keiser

In the event of playing an entire NFL season amid a global pandemic, issues are going to arise. 

Throughout the league, COVID-19 has caused problems week in and week out, with the Bucs steering relatively clear of any serious issues arising from the virus, despite a few positive tests over the course of the 2020 season. 

Despite the Buccaneers not having problems themselves, multiple opponents have struggled with COVID-19-related issues ahead of their matchup with Tampa Bay. First, it was the Las Vegas Raiders, to the New York Giants, then the New Orleans Saints, and now the Los Angeles Rams, who are scheduled to play in Tampa Bay on Monday night. 

Late Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Rams announced that a player tested positive for COVID-19, who has now been self-quarantined. Due to privacy rules, the Rams did not announce who the player is, however, the player may make the information public should he choose to and will be placed on the COVID-19 reserve list if necessary.

This marks the first positive COVID-19 test the Rams have received since linebacker Terrell Lewis reported to camp in August.

ESPN reports that, following Sunday's win over Seattle, the Rams gave players Monday off from practice, along with Tuesday being a regularly-scheduled off-day.

The rest of the Rams players and staff have entered into an "intensive protocol" to avoid any spread of the virus. With two days away from the facility, the hope is there would be no additional spread across the team, but that remains to be seen as the Rams conduct further testing and contact tracing.

In the meantime, the 6-3 Rams will move any game preparation online with all players staying home. Wednesday's walk-through practice was canceled.

With the game being played on Monday, the Rams will get an extra day to scramble and find a possible replacement to step in for the player who tested positive. 

Stay tuned to Sports Illustrated-AllBucs for any updates as we continue to cover this extremely fluid situation. 

