Buccaneers vs. Rams Divisional Round Thursday Injury Report

For better and for worse, there was very limited movement on either side of the Thursday injury report for this Sunday's Divisional Round matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams.

Via Buccaneers Communications

Much remains the same on the Buccaneers' latest injury report, other than cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (hamstring) bumped up to limited participation after not practicing in Wednesday's walk-through. Murphy-Bunting didn't suit up in the Wild Card round due to his injury.

Quarterback Tom Brady and defensive tackle Steve McLendon were offered rest days on Thursday.

Friday will be a big day for offensive linemen Tristan Wirfs (ankle), Ryan Jensen (ankle) and Josh Wells (quadriceps), as Wirfs and Jensen have been sidelined all week due to injuries suffered against Philadelphia in the Wild Card round. Wells, also hurt last Sunday, has made the most progress of the three and would be slated to start at right tackle against the Rams if Wirfs can't suit up.

The same can be said for running back Ronald Jones II (ankle), wide receiver Cyril Grayson Jr. (hamstring), wide receiver Breshad Perriman (hip/abdomen) and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (personal matters), as none of these players have practiced throughout the week. Neither Jones nor Grayson were active against the Eagles.

There were no changes on Los Angeles' injury report, which remains much shorter than Tampa Bay's at this point in the season. Left tackle Andrew Whitworth (knee), safety Taylor Rapp (concussion) and running back Buddy Powell (hamstring) were sidelined for the second day in a row while wide receivers Brandon Powell (ribs) and Ben Skowronek (back), as well as linebacker Troy Reeder (ankle), were limited once again.

