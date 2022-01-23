Buccaneers vs. Rams: Divisional Round Picks and Predictions

It's time for another 2021 rematch in the playoffs, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Los Angeles Rams at 3 P.M. ET on Sunday and look to avenge a 34-24 loss from Week 3 in Inglewood, Ca.

The Buccaneers are currently 2.5-point favorites over the Rams, according to Sports Illustrated Sportsbook, and the over/under has been set at 48 points.

The AllBucs' staff predictions for the game can be found below. For reference, Zach Goodall and Jason Beede accurately predicted a Rams win over the Bucs in Week 3.

Zach Goodall (4-2 in playoffs): Buccaneers 27, Rams 24

I'm in the same situation as Evan, which you'll read below — I've gone back and forth on who I believe will win this game all week long. But I've settled in on the Buccaneers as my pick for what should be a closely-contested matchup that'll go down to the wire.

My biggest concern for Tampa Bay is on the injury front, although things are looking up from that perspective. Leonard Fournette was activated from the injured reserve on Saturday, Ryan Jensen and Sean Murphy-Bunting are seemingly trending toward playing, and only one starter (although he's filled the role due to other injuries) was ruled out on Friday — receiver Breshad Perriman.

I really only fear the status of right tackle Tristan Wirfs as his injury appeared to be significant enough to threaten his availability this week, which stings against such a dominant Rams' defensive front — one that has only gotten stronger with the addition of Von Miller.

On paper, the Rams are one of the few teams that stack up with the Buccaneers in terms of talent, making team health critical. But with a fairly healthy starting lineup, the offense being in a groove and the fact that the rematch will be played at Raymond James Stadium instead of in Los Angeles, give me Tom Brady and the Bucs.

Evan Winter (6-0 in playoffs): Buccaneers 30, Rams 28

Here we go again. My indecisiveness when it comes to picking the winner of this game has plagued me all week long as it did back in Week 3. Both teams are playing very well one week into the postseason, which should make for a fun game.

Tampa Bay is slightly outmatched, but an intense crowd and suffocating atmosphere inside Raymond James Stadium will help offset that. The Rams also lost around two days of prep since they played on Monday night and will spend most of Saturday traveling via cross-country flight.

And then there's Tom Brady, who looked as dialed in as ever against the Eagles.

The Bucs defense will carry over its performance from last week and the offense will do just enough as the Bucs win a close one and advance to a second straight NFC Championship.

Jason Beede (0-0 in playoffs): Buccaneers 31, Rams 24

These two teams met in Week 3 and Los Angeles won 34-24 sending the Bucs back to Florida with their first loss of the 2021 season in their back pocket.

This time around, the stakes are higher, and the matchup is taking place inside Raymond James Stadium, which is why the Bucs are slight favorites. And in my eyes, it's why I have Tampa Bay advancing to the NFC Championship round.

I expect Bucs quarterback Tom Brady to look just as good, if not better, as he did last week in the Wild Card Round vs. the Eagles -- when he threw for 271 yards and two touchdowns.

While the Rams feature one of the best receivers in the entire league in Cooper Kupp, the Bucs have an elite talent of their own in Mike Evans. While Tampa Bay's defense will have to show out again, Brady and Evans will be the reason the Bucs move past the Rams on Sunday.

