Start 'Em or Sit 'Em: Buccaneers vs. Rams

Who should you start, or sit, in fantasy football from the Buccaneers and Rams game on Sunday?

Two of the NFL's highest-powered offenses are set to face off on Sunday in SoFi Stadium in California, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will head west to take on the Los Angeles Rams.

Naturally, the game will feature several intriguing matchups from a fantasy football perspective.

Sports Illustrated Fantasy has released its weekly start and sit recommendations, and the Bucs and Rams are heavily included as such. We've included each suggestion below.

Start 'Em

Matthew Stafford, QB, Rams: Stafford had a mediocre stat line a week ago, scoring just 17.2 points in a win over the Colts. I'd keep him in lineups this week, as his next matchup against the Buccaneers could be a shootout. The over/under opened at 54.5, and Tampa Bay has allowed five touchdown passes and nearly 22 fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks in their first two contests of 2021.

Tyler Higbee, TE, Rams: Higbee also had a bad stat line a week ago, seeing just one target in a win over the Colts. He did play 59 snaps, 32 of which resulted in a pass, and this week’s matchup against the Buccaneers makes him a low-end No. 1 option. In their first two games of the season, Tampa Bay’s defense has given up an average of eight catches and 76.5 yards per game to tight ends.

Also start: Rob Gronkowski, TE, Buccaneers; Robert Woods, WR, Rams

Sit 'Em

Ronald Jones, RB, Bucccaneers: Jones got the start for the Buccaneers last week, but he still finished second behind Leonard Fournette in snaps and touches. That’s not good for RoJo's value this week, as this is a tough matchup against the Rams. Los Angeles has allowed just 78.2 rushing yards and the sixth-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs in their last nine games dating back to last season.

Darrell Henderson, RB, Rams: Henderson was injured in last week’s win over the Colts, so be sure to keep tabs on his status all week. Even if he is active, he’ll be at less than 100 percent in what is a brutal matchup against the Buccaneers. Over their last eight games, their stout defense has surrendered a total of just four touchdowns and the ninth-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs.

Rams D/ST: The Rams defense is tough to sit, but this week's matchup against the Buccaneers is difficult. No offense in the NFL has scored more points than Tampa Bay after two weeks, as Tom Brady and crew have been lighting up the scoreboard. This could be a serious shootout in Los Angeles.

