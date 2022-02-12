Skip to main content

Buccaneers Reportedly Lose Assistant Cody Grimm to Jaguars

Cody Grimm will follow Mike Caldwell to Jacksonville.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive and special teams assistant Cody Grimm is following former Bucs inside linebackers coach Mike Caldwell to Jacksonville. 

After Caldwell was hired as the Jaguars' defensive coordinator, Greg Auman of The Athletic reported on Friday that Grimm will join Caldwell and new head coach Doug Pederson's staff as Jacksonville's safeties coach.

As Caldwell earns his first opportunity to call plays for an NFL defense, Grimm takes on the role of an on-field assistant for the first time in his young coaching career.

Grimm, a former pro safety who played for Tampa Bay from 2010-12, joined the coaching ranks as a defensive quality control coach at Virginia Tech, a role he held from 2014-17. Grimm would jump up to the NFL level in 2019 as a member of Bruce Arians' off-field Buccaneers' staff, holding down the role of defensive and special teams assistant for the last three seasons.

During his Buccaneers playing career, Grimm tallied 73 tackles, two interceptions (including a pick-six), three defended passes and a forced fumble.

The Buccaneers have yet to name replacements for Caldwell and Grimm. 

