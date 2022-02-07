Houston Hiring Former Tampa Bay HC Lovie Smith as Head Coach

It isn't the (former) Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach you expected to see earn a head coaching job this offseason, but alas. Former Buccaneers head coach Lovie Smith is set to take on the role of head coach for the Houston Texans, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

This will be Smith's third head coaching opportunity in the NFL, following stints with the Chicago Bears (2004-12, 81-63 record) and the Buccaneers (2014-15, 8-24 record). Smith's Bears clinched a Super Bowl XLI appearance in 2006 but lost to the Indianapolis Colts, 29-17.

Smith was named the NFL's Coach of the Year after the 2005 season.

Most recently, Smith served as the Texans' defensive coordinator during the 2021 season. Before that, Smith was the head coach at the University of Illinois from 2016-20. Smith was also the Buccaneers' linebackers coach from 1996-2000.

Smith emerged as a serious candidate in the Texans' prolonged head coaching search recently after former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores and former NFL quarterback Josh McCown were viewed as favorites to land the job.

The New Orleans Saints are the final team with a head coach opening available, as nine NFL squads were looking for a new leader this offseason. Surprisingly, despite interest from numerous teams, neither Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich nor defensive coordinator Todd Bowles have found a promotion elsewhere.

