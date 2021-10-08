Buccaneers vs. Dolphins Final Injury Report: 3 Questionable for Tampa Bay

We knew already that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would be without tight end Rob Gronkowski (ribs), safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion), and defensive lineman Pat O'Connor (calf) as head coach Bruce Arians ruled the three players out of Sunday's game vs. Miami on Friday.

However, while speaking with the media, Arians said that cornerback Jamel Dean was at "full-speed," adding, "he's fine," after Dean missed the Buccaneers' Week 4 matchup with New England. As for Jason Pierre-Paul, who hasn't played since Week 3 with a shoulder injury, Arians said the outside linebacker is "ready to roll." Arians also shared that running back Giovani Bernard "looks fine," as he missed the Patriots game as well.

Despite the positive updates from Arians on these three players, each one was listed as questionable on Tampa Bay's Friday injury report ahead of the game. Each player was listed as limited throughout the week of practice, although Dean and Bernard were upgraded to full participants on Friday.

Via Buccaneers Communications

Arians discussed the possibility of Dean starting at cornerback this weekend in his press conference, which lends credence to the idea that he'll be able to play despite the questionable injury designation. Pierre-Paul was able to practice in a limited capacity this week, but was seen wearing a cast over his right hand on Thursday and Friday. Arians indicated that Pierre-Paul could play with the club on his hand, as he has done it in the past.

In all likelihood, most if not all three of these players seem as though they'll be able to play on Sunday, even if it's in a limited role. Still, if one or multiple ultimately do not dress, it won't come as a drastic surprise given the step backwards on the injury report from Arians' Friday comments.

On Miami's side of the injury report, only one player carries an injury designation into the game: Starting wide receiver DeVante Parker (shoulder/hamstring) is questionable. Although their practice was limited at times throughout the week - one did not practice at all on Wednesday - starting cornerbacks Xavien Howard (shoulder/groin) and Byron Jones (quad/Achilles) appear ready to go for the Dolphins as both were upgraded to full participation/no designation on Friday.

