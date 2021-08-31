Report: Mike Evans, Buccaneers Working On Contract Restructure

Mike Evans is restructuing his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the third time since signing his extension, per report.

Wide receiver Mike Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in the works of restructuring the eighth-year pro's contract in order to free up salary cap space, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

New terms have yet to be announced as the deal has yet to reportedly be agreed upon. However, this would not result in a pay cut for Evans, rather, his base salary for the 2021 season will be turned into a signing bonus which will affect the cap table in future years.

This marks the third time that Evans has restructured his contract with the Buccaneers since signing a five-year, $82 million extension with the team in March 2018, according to Over The Cap.

This move should create wiggle room for the Buccaneers to make transactions throughout the regular season as they aim to repeat as Super Bowl champions. This isn't to suggest Tampa Bay will make any blockbuster signings or trades, but it could allow the Bucs to sign more depth-caliber free agents and elevate members of the practice squad during the season if necessary, upon other roster moves.

Evans became the first receiver in NFL history to post seven consecutive 1,000-yard seasons to begin his career this past season, tallying 70 receptions for 1,006 yards and 13 touchdowns on the receiving end of Tom Brady's passes.

