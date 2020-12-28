Bucs Making a Concerted Effort to Help Mike Evans Reach Milestone

He's already the most productive wide receiver in Buccaneers' team history, in every major category, but that isn't stopping Tampa Bay from pushing Mike Evans towards another landmark accomplishment.

Evans, who set a franchise record of 13 single-season touchdown receptions against the Detroit Lions, entered the game 221 yards removed a 1,000-yard year. Should he hit that number, he will have done so in every season of his seven-year career. Evans would be the first player in NFL history to accomplish such a feat.

The Buccaneers know this, and they want it to happen. In fact, reaching that goal was a part of the game plan against Detroit, according to head coach Bruce Arians.

“We knew, especially [against] this team, Tom [Brady] went against this defense for 20 years in New England, all the calls and everything," Arians said after the playoff-clinching victory on Saturday. "He was very confident that we could get Mike the ball in this ballgame."

That, Brady and his backup, Blaine Gabbert, did. Evans posted 181 receiving yards against the Lions on Saturday, and now, there are 40 yards between him and the record.

Brady was pulled at halftime after a 348-yard, four-touchdown showing to keep him healthy as the playoffs were all but clinched at that point. Even as the Buccaneers become a bit more conservative offensively, Arians admitted that Gabbert and Tampa Bay were "forcing it" Evans way in order to reach or come close to the milestone.

"I desperately want that to happen," said Arians. "Whatever he needs, 50 or whatever he has left. I’m sure Atlanta’s not going to want to give it to him, so we’ll have to find some creative ways to get it for him.”

Evans shared his appreciation for the team pushing him toward that goal after the game, and took pride in the touchdown record he set shortly before his time at the podium as well.

After putting up 110 yards on six receptions against the Falcons in Week 15, the goal is now well within reach. Evans, Brady, Arians, and everyone involved will try their hardest to make it happen before the regular season comes to a close.

"All of my teammates, they definitely want me to get the record, to be the first in NFL history," Evans said. "It’s a huge accomplishment. I’m just appreciative that they care about me like that and that they want me to get it. Hopefully next week I can get it.”