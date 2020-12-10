Bucs Nominate Mike Evans for NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

An obvious candidate, the Buccaneers have nominated wide receiver Mike Evans for the NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

This marks the second year in a row that the Buccaneers have nominated Evans for the award.

"I’m humbled to be considered for such a prestigious award,” Evans said, via media release. “There are so many NFL players and athletes who pay it forward and are committed to making a difference in their communities – I’m just proud to do my part.”

Evans donated $100,000 from the Mike Evans Foundation to support United Way Suncoast and the Galveston, Texas area, his hometown, for relief efforts combating the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year. Evans also participated in the Twitch Stream Aid in March, a 12-hour gaming event that raised over $2.7 million that went to the World Health Organization.

Along with Evans' efforts in fighting the pandemic and its wide-ranging effects on the world, December marks his foundation's third year in existence, which helps support students and families in need. Annually, Evans and his wife Ashli host a "Catch for Christmas" event that raises money for victims of domestic violence, provides gifts for local children and helps fund college scholarships for students.

Evans helped the Buccaneers' launch Bucs Vote earlier this year, a non-partisan public service campaign promoting voter registration and participation. Evans has also developed special relationships with Marco Solis, a 23-year-old patient at Moffitt Cancer Center (Tampa, Fla.) battling metastatic colorectal cancer, as well as a winner of the inaugural Buccaneers Girls In Football Scholarship over a video call.

And these are all events that have happened in the past year, adding to a long-standing tradition of Evans serving his communities the world.

All 32 nominees will receive a $40,000 donation in their name to their charity of choice. The winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award, announced during the annual NFL Honors during the week of the Super Bowl, will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of their choice. All donations are courtesy of the NFL Foundation and Nationwide.