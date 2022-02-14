PFF Mock Draft: Buccaneers Take WR in First Round

The 2022 NFL season is now complete, as the Los Angeles Rams hoisted the Lombardi Trophy in front of a home crowd at SoFi Stadium on Sunday night.

That can only mean one thing: The offseason is here. Free agency news, scouting reports and draft takes are ready to fly off the shelves at full force across the entire league.

Pro Football Focus got things rolling with a full first-round mock draft, published at the crack of dawn the day after Super Bowl LVI. PFF sent a wide receiver the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' way, that prospect being Chris Olave from Ohio State.

27. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS: WR CHRIS OLAVE, OHIO STATE The Bucs' receiving corps could quickly go from stacked to depleted this offseason. Olave has the kind of vertical ability to fit in Bruce Arians’ offense.

Over the last two years, the Buccaneers had one of if not the league's best wide receiver corps to offer quarterback Tom Brady, and the results of the pairing speak for themselves.

However, Brady announced his retirement from the NFL on Feb. 1, and he isn't the only member of the passing offense that could be on his way out.

The process already began when Antonio Brown was released from the club in January after storming off the field mid-game against the New York Jets. On top of Brown's departure, Chris Godwin and Breshad Perriman are set to become free agents in March.

Aside from Mike Evans, losing all three receivers would mean the Buccaneers would turn to Tyler Johnson as their de-factor No. 2 receiver entering the 2022 season. Johnson caught just 36 passes for 360 yards and zero touchdowns in 2021.

If this ends up being the case, it wouldn't be a total surprise to see Tampa Bay take a receiver early on in the upcoming NFL Draft, perhaps even in the first round as PFF suggests.

Olave is an intriguing prospect who had quite a productive career in four seasons with the Buckeyes, tallying 175 receptions for 2,702 yards (15.4 yards per catch) and 35 touchdowns. He's a polished route-runner with the size to play outside, however, Olave would be a sensible replacement for Godwin primarily in the slot who can either take short passes and turn them into big gains or stretch the field from time to time.

It has yet to be seen who will be throwing passes to Evans and Co. moving forward. That being said, the Bucs' next quarterback would certainly be happy to have Evans and Olave's skill-sets at their disposal.

