Buccaneers Activate Ndamukong Suh, Waive Jose Borregales

On Monday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers activated starting defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh from the reserve/COVID-19 list and waived undrafted rookie kicker Jose Borregales, the team announced.

Suh was placed on the COVID-19 list shortly before the Buccaneers' third preseason game of the year against the Houston Texans. He was one of four players, also including kicker Ryan Succop and offensive linemen Earl Watford and Nick Leverett, to miss the game due to COVID-19 protocols. Each player has been activated from the list since, although Watford was immediately placed on the injured reserve following his activation on Sunday.

Returning to the team with two days of practice before Thursday night's season-opener, Suh is expected to take the field against the Dallas Cowboys this week. After posting 43 tackles, six sacks and nine tackles for loss in 16 starts a year ago, Suh re-signed with the Buccaneers on a one-year deal this offseason.

Borregales signed with Tampa Bay following his college career at the University of Miami and impressed both coaches and onlookers with his performance in training camp and throughout the preseason, going 2-of-3 on extra points and 1-of-2 on field goals against Houston with two kicks being blocked. Borregales also handled three kickoffs.

Should he clear waivers, the Buccaneers could sign Borregales to their practice squad as Tampa Bay is one player short of the 16-man limit.

