Ndamukong Suh, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Agree to New Contract

Defensive end Ndamukong Suh has agreed to a new contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to NFL Network. He'll return for a third season with the team in 2021.

Suh, 34, is set to earn $9 million over one on his new deal, which is fully guaranteed and also includes incentives that can raise the value of the contract.

The 12th year defensive lineman had yet another productive season this past year in Tampa Bay, leading all Bucs defensive linemen in tackles for loss with nine. Suh compiled a total of 44 tackles, six sacks, one forced fumble, two defended passes, and 50 quarterback pressures (per Pro Football Focus).

Suh is yet another key piece of the Buccaneers' 2020 SuperBowl-winning roster set to return to the team for a run at a second championship in as many years. He notably joins edge rusher Shaq Barrett, linebacker Lavonte David, and tight end Rob Gronkowski in agreeing to new contracts, while wide receiver Chris Godwin received the franchise tag earlier in the month.

Tampa Bay could still opt to select a defensive lineman earlier rather than later in the upcoming NFL Draft, even though Suh has elected to return for another year. Suh isn't getting any younger and neither is fellow starting defensive end William Gholston, who turns 30 in July, leaving the Buccaneers in need of at least one eventual heir in the trenches.

Despite that, Suh's production is welcomed back with open arms. His presence upfront frees up crucial space for Tampa Bay's edge rushers, Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul, which proved pivotal as the Bucs racked up pressure throughout the postseason.

