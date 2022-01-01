Buccaneers vs. Jets: Picks, Predictions and Takes

The banged-up Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) will head to East Rutherford, N.J. to take on the New York Jets (4-11) this Sunday, potentially if not likely without head coach Bruce Arians as he recovers from COVID-19 while the team looks for its sixth win on the road of the season before the playoffs begin.

The Bucs enter the matchup as 13-point favorites, according to Sports Illustrated Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 45.5 points. You can find AllBucs' picks and predictions for the game below.

Zach Goodall (11-4): Buccaneers 31, Jets 15

This Jets team has pulled off two randomly impressive victories this year (of their four in total) against the now 10-5 Tennessee Titans in Week 4 and 9-6 Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8. Otherwise, the 2021 season has been a disappointing one for first-year head coach Robert Saleh, marred by a five-week PCL injury in the right knee of New York's first-round quarterback Zach Wilson and an underwhelming roster.

That leads me to my overarching thought: The Buccaneers should pretty easily get their 12th victory of the season on Sunday.

Tom Brady has had a successful career against New York, owning a 29-7 record and having thrown 57 touchdowns versus the Jets, which were entirely compiled during his time with the New England Patriots in the AFC East. So long as Antonio Brown (ankle) and Mike Evans (hamstring) are available to play on Sunday, Brady should reach the 30-win and 60-touchdown mark against his former rival.

If Brown and Evans can't go, I'm expecting another strong showing from the Buccaneers' running back room. Whether it's Ronald Jones II or Ke'Shawn Vaughn leading the way, Tampa Bay should've able to move the ball with ease against New York's No. 30-ranked run defense.

Evan Winter (10-5): Buccaneers 28, Jets 13

The Jets have managed to win a couple of games they shouldn't have (Titans, Bengals), but that won't happen this week against the Bucs.

Granted, Tampa Bay is without some big pieces on the field in Lavonte David, Leonard Fournette, Shaquil Barrett, etc., but the Bucs have dealt with injuries all year long. The one thing they haven't dealt with is missing pieces of their coaching staff. This week, they'll be without head coach Bruce Arians and wide receivers and running backs coaches Kevin Garver and Todd McNair, respectively.

That could throw a slight wrench into things, but the Bucs still have two experienced play-callers in Byron Leftwich and Todd Bowles. Throw in the continuity on both sides of the ball and it's not illogical to think the Bucs can skate by this week, especially considering the opponent.

The Jets don't have any offense and there aren't many guys on the defensive side of the ball who could come out and dominate the game, so I'm taking the Bucs to win big in the penultimate game of the regular season.

