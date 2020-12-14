NFC Playoff Picture: Bucs' Chances Strengthen Significantly

Where do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stand in the NFC playoff picture following Sunday's win over Minnesota?

After two big losses against the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs, it’s looking like the bye week did the Tampa Bay Buccaneers well. Despite had a slow start, the well-rested Buccaneers concluded Sunday with a 26-14 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

The Bucs were committed to the run game behind Ronald Jones II, who had 80 yards on 18 carries to keep the Vikings off-balance, and they made enough plays on defense to hold onto a double-digit margin of victory. They were able to end their three-game home losing streak and by doing so, not only did they keep their playoff hopes alive, they were able to bump Minnesota out of the playoff conversation.

Tampa Bay (8-5) remains one game behind Seattle for the NFC's first wild-card spot and the Arizona Cardinals (7-6) moved back into the final wild-card spot with a win against the New York Giants.

The Bucs now have the tie-breaker up against the Vikings, which was a huge benefit to their victory on Sunday. This was a winner-takes-all type game and having the tie-breaker will matter down the road.

After Sunday’s win, Tampa Bay's playoff chances jumped 16 percentage points to 95%, according to FiveThirtyEight. They remain in the sixth seed, one game behind the 9-4 Seattle Seahawks.

This promising opportunity at a postseason run would be the franchise's first playoff berth since 2007. Bucs fans deserve this.

The schedule from here on out should be an easy one for this team if they remain in sync. Tampa Bay will face the Atlanta Falcons (4-9) twice, a defeated division rival who has been eliminated from the playoffs and are now tied for the worst record in the NFC, as well as the Detroit Lions (5-8). Both are in a position for a top-10 draft pick and have fired their head coaches and general managers.

Current NFC playoff picture

1. Green Bay (10-3, clinched)

2. New Orleans (10-3, clinched)

3,. Los Angeles Rams (9-4)

4. Washington Football Team (6-7)

5. Seattle Seahawks (9-4)

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-5)

7. Arizona Cardinals (7-6)