NFL Adds 17th Game to 2021 Schedule, Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Face Colts

For the first time in 43 years, NFL clubs on Tuesday approved at a virtual league meeting an enhanced season structure that will feature each team playing 17 regular-season games beginning in 2021.

"This is a monumental moment in NFL history,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a press release. “The CBA with the players and the recently completed media agreements provide the foundation for us to enhance the quality of the NFL experience for our fans. And one of the benefits of each team playing 17 regular-season games is the ability for us to continue to grow our game around the world.”

The decision marks the first change to the season structure since the 1978 campaign ushered in an era of 16 regular-season and four preseason games. However, as a result of the extra regular-season game, the number of preseason matchups has decreased from four to three.

The NFL-NFLPA Collective Bargaining Agreement signed in March of 2020 enables the league, with the approval of the union and its players, to enhance the regular season with a move to 17 games, providing fans an extra week of regular-season NFL action, according to the league.

The 17th game will feature teams from opposing conferences that finished in the same place within their division the previous season. Additionally, the AFC was determined to be the home conference for the 17th game in 2021.

For the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, this means the team will at one point travel to face the Indianapolis Colts next season.

Taking a look at the history between the two teams, they have met each other 14 times, with the Indianapolis Colts winning eight games and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers winning six games.

It is not yet known when the teams will meet during the regular season. The official 2021 schedule, with playing dates and times, will be announced later this spring on NFL Network and NFL.com.

As for the rest of the NFC South and their respective 17th games, the New Orlean Saints will play the Tennessee Titans and the Carolina Panthers will take on the Houston Texans, while the Atlanta Falcons will have a short trip to battle with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

NFL Kickoff Weekend will begin Thursday night, September 9, and the regular season will end Sunday, January 9, 2022. The 2022 Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday, February 6 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and the season will conclude with Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 13, 2022.

Here's a look at the home and away opponents for the Bucs during the 2021 season, with dates and time still to be determined:

Home: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, New York Giants.

Away: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Football Team.