Buccaneers Trade Up For UNT WR Jaelon Darden in Fourth Round

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have added a consistent touchdown scorer with special teams potential in the fourth round of the NFL Draft.

Photo: Jaelon Darden; Credit: North Texas Mean Green

With their third pick in a row and the 129th selection in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have selected University of North Texas wide receiver Jaelon Darden.

Tampa Bay traded up to pick No. 129 to select Darden, exchanging their fourth-round pick (No. 137) and sixth-round compensatory pick (No. 217) with the Seattle Seahawks.

The 2020 Conference USA Most Valuable Player of the Year, Darden caught a total of 31 touchdowns over his final two seasons at North Texas including 19 as a senior. The 5-foot-8, 174-pound receiver hauled in 230 receptions for 2782 yards during his time with the Mean Green, adding 8.9 yards per punt return, 17.6 yards per kick return, and a return touchdown on special teams.

Darden is the first player to be drafted from North Texas since linebacker Cody Spencer was taken by the Oakland Raiders in the sixth round in 2004.

The Buccaneers won't have many snaps available for Darden at wide receiver immediately as he will fall behind the likes of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown, Scotty Miller, and perhaps second-year receiver Tyler Johnson. However, the Buccaneers have stressed a need to improve on special teams this offseason. Darden's 4.46-second 40-yard dash speed and experience as a returner will help Tampa Bay in that department.

Buccaneers' remaining 2021 draft picks: Round 5, pick 32 (No. 176 overall); Round 7, pick 24 (No. 251 overall); Round 7, Pick 31 (No. 259 overall)

