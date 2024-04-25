JC Allen's Best Fits For The Buccaneers In The 2024 Draft: Offense
It's draft day, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on the clock at pick 26 in the first round. In total, the Bucs have seven selections in this year's draft including two picks in the third round. The extra third came from a trade with the Detroit Lions that saw the Buccaneers ship out Carlton Davis and a sixth-round pick this year and next for number 92 overall. The team is also without a fifth-round selection after sending it to the Eagles during last year’s draft for a sixth-round pick used to select wide receiver Trey Palmer.
1.26
2.57
3.89
3.92
4.125
6.220
7.246
Over the last two weeks, we've profiled over 175 potential prospects that I think would be fits for the Bucs. Looking at things like scheme fit, character, production, and guys who would fit into the culture the Buccaneers have established. At the end of each preview, I listed my best fits in rounds 1-2, rounds 3-4, and finally rounds 5-7. I've compiled that list here on offense and defense with links to each position group as a reference guide for when the Bucs are on the clock.
Here is a look at my best fits for the Buccaneers in the 2024 NFL Draft on offense.
Quarterbacks
Best fit rounds 1-2
Michael Penix Jr.
It's unlikely Penix falls to the Bucs at 57 but if he is there, they should take pause and consider the quarterback. The Bucs had Tom Brady under center when they selected Kyle Trask in the second round in 2021, and while Baker is more in the middle of his career than towards the end they need to protect themselves if he cannot sustain the play he did in 2023. Trask is also in the final year of his deal and teams should always be in the business of developing quarterbacks.
Best fit rounds 3-4
Michael Pratt
I don't think the Bucs consider quarterback until round six at the latest but if they want to take a prospect in the mid-rounds they could do worse than Pratt. While he doesn't have an arm cannon, he delivers quick accurate passes. And again I think teams should always be developing quarterbacks.
Best fit rounds 5-7
Devin Leary
Leary makes the most sense given his rapport with new Bucs offensiev coordinator Liam Coen from their time in Kentucky together. He provides another voice in the room to help teach the intricacies of Coen's offense and again, always develop quarterbacks.
Running Backs
Best Fit Rounds 1-2
Jordan Brooks
Adding Brooks might be overkill with Rachaad white on the field but general manager Jason Licht noted recently that the team can't have enough depth at the position adding, "I think if we feel that we need to upgrade the room or the running game, not necessarily the player but just the running game, we can’t be afraid to take another player." If the Bucs feel like they need another starting caliber back on the roster Brooks very well could be the pick in Round 2.
Best Fit Rounds 3-4
Ray Davis
Davis fits for obvious reasons. First, he knows the system and the offensive coordinator. Second, he's a running back with a similar but different skillset than White to spell him without the offense skipping a beat. Marshawn Llyod could also be in consideration in these rounds as well.
Best Fit Rounds 5-7
Isaiah Davis
Davis is one of my favorite prospects in this year's draft and if the Bucs are looking for a physical back who can pick up the tough yards Davis fits the bill. He had an insane amount of production in college and showed he could play up to the competition in the Senior Bowl. Kendal Milton also makes a lot of sense if the Bucs are looking for a big-bodied short yardage back.
Wide Receivers
Best Fit Rounds 1-2
Keon Coleman
The Bucs are doing their due diligence on the FSU receiver after meeting with him at the Combine and hosting him for an official 30 visit. Coleman would be an instant upgrade on the outside allowing Plamer to slide into a reserve role. With the Bucs moving to more of an 11-personal look and Godwin moving back into the slot there is certainly a need on the outside. Coleman is a remarkable athlete and would be a great fit opposite Evans with the opportunity to learn from him as well. However, if Brian Thomas Jr. is there at 26, I wouldn't be shocked if he is the pick.
Best Fit Rounds 3-4
Jalen McMillan
While Malachi Corley may be the best fit for the Bucs in this range it's doubtful he falls low enough for the Bucs to grab him in the third round without a trade-up. Instead, McMillan makes a lot of sense if the Bucs are looking for someone who can learn behind Godwin and spell him if needed. Malik Washington could also be under consideration in these rounds as well.
Best Fit Rounds 5-7
Xavier Weaver
Weaver makes a lot of sense if the Bucs are looking for an outside receiver to push Palmer and can contribute as a punt returner. While life after Godwin needs to be thought of there is a need for an outside presence at receiver and Weaver fits the bill. If the Bucs do go slot receiver in these rounds Anis Smith or Cornelius Johnson makes a ton of sense.
Tight Ends
Best Fit Rounds 1-2
Ja'Tavion Sanders
It's unlikely the Bucs draft a tight end this high in the draft with so many other needs but Sanders would bring a different element to their offense. With two "Y" tight ends and a blocking specialist on the roster already, if they are looking for a talented move tight end, Sanders fits the bill. Though with a move towards more three wide receiver sets it's hard to justify selecting this position this high in the draft.
Best Fit Rounds 3-4
Cade Stover
All the buzz is around Ben Sinnott, and for good reason. He's a talented prospect who can operate as a move tight end lining up anywhere on the field. Yet he struggles as a blocker and if the Bucs are adamant about improving the running game, going with someone like Stover who is a capable receiver and blocker makes more sense.
Best Fits Rounds 5-7
Tip Reiman
Reiman is a high-upside player who can develop into a plus blocker and receiver. He has the skills at hand to make the Bucs roster and push the current tight end room with a chance to develop into much more. He has a rare size and speed combination that would make him an intriguing candidate on day three.
Offensive Tackles
Best Fit Rounds 1-2
Kiran Amegdajie
If the Bucs take a tackle in the first two rounds it's going to be someone who can kick inside and compete at guard as well. Amegdajie fits the bill, and though some teams see him as a tackle and would want to develop him there, Jason Licht has a propensity for taking college tackles and moving them inside. His experience at the position also helps.
Best Fit Rounds 3-4
Blake Fisher
If something happens to either starter on the offensive line, the Bucs are in a precarious position with Justin Skule likely stepping in. While Skule has starting experience, there's a reason he's a backup now. Brandon Walton also has experience at tackle but is better suited inside. Fisher would give the Bucs some insurance if injuries were to strike the position and can be a capable swing tackle replacing Skule as soon as next season.
Best Fit Rounds 5-7
Travis Glover Jr.
Glover's blocking style fits the temperament the Bucs look for — mean and nasty. He is another prospect who can play both sides in the swing role but also has some position flexibility able to bounce inside if need be.
Guards
Best Fit Rounds 1-2
Christian Haynes
While Fautanu and Barton are great fits, Fautanu will be long gone and it's becoming increasingly likely that Barton will be off the board as well. I think Morgan could be in play in the first round but at such a deep position I believe the Bucs will wait until round two or three to address the interior. Haynes fits the bill with excellent character, strength, and smarts to fit in on the line. Dominic Puni is a strong candidate as well.
Best Fit Rounds 3-4
Mason McCormick
If you have paid attention, it's no secret why I like McCormick. He's the scrappy small school player that Jason Licht loves with a nasty demeanor. He has good athleticism and would be a great fit in the Bucs zone system. Christian Mahogany makes sense here as well.
Best Fit Rounds 5-7
Gottlieb Ayedze
I fully expect the Bucs to draft a guard within the first four rounds, but if they don't, Ayedze is a quality developmental guard who has the upside to be a starter in the league. He'll need some time in an NFL strength and conditioning program and some refinement in some areas but he wouldn't be a bad selection on day three if the Bucs don't go guard early.
Centers
Best Fit Rounds 1-2
Zach Fraizer
Jackson Powers-Johnson is the popular pick and may very well be the selection for the Bucs at 26 if he is there, but Jason Licht has only selected one offensive lineman in the first round and that was at a premiere position at tackle. Licht has a knack for finding talent in the second and third rounds along the line and Frazier fits the bill there. There's a chance he could be available at 57 but Licht has shown he's not afraid to trade up to grab an offensive lineman he likes in the second round. They could also move out of the first and select him in the early second round. Frazier would be an immediate threat to Robert Hainsey's starting job with the likelihood of winning a competition in training camp.
Best Fit Rounds 3-4
Taylor Bortolini
Bortolini is one of my favorite center prospects in this year's draft and it's easy to see why the Bucs would like him, bringing him in for an official 30 visit. He has the chance to start day one and has the size, athleticism, and smarts the Bucs look for in their centers. He is an ideal fit for the team's new zone-blocking scheme and brings toughness to the position.
Best Fit Rounds 5-7
Jacob Monk
If the Bucs don't come away with a center earlier in the draft, Monk would be a good developmental candidate for the team. Currently, they only have Hainsey and Bredeson on the roster with game reps at center and both have contracts that expire after the season. Monk has a high football IQ, good athleticism, and power at the position.
Tight End
