NewsFront OfficeSI.COM
Search

Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Re-Sign Defensive Lineman Pat O'Connor

The Buccaneers have retained the services of defensive lineman Pat O'Connor.
Author:
Publish date:

After a couple of quiet weeks on the free agency front, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have retained the services of defensive lineman Pat O'Connor on a new one-year contract, according to Greg Auman of The Athletic.

O'Connor was one of 31 remaining imminent free agents for the Buccaneers this offseason before signing his deal, flying back to Tampa Bay to put pen-to-paper today. He will be a restricted free agent next offseason.

The 27-year-old defensive end is a key member of Tampa Bay's special teams, spending 459 snaps across the kick and punt return and coverage units as well as field goal kicks and block teams. O'Connor, who has tallied 10 career tackles, recorded his first career sack against the Minnesota Vikings last season.

Tampa Bay has numerous defensive linemen set to hit the market next month: Defensive ends Ndamukong Suh and Jeremiah Ledbetter, along with nose tackles Rakeem Nunez-Roches and Steve McClendon. Although he primarily factors into special teams, landing O'Connor on an expensive contract is a smart move for the Buccaneers as they retool their defensive line depth.

USATSI_14993313_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Buccaneers to Re-Sign Defensive Lineman Pat O'Connor

USATSI_15556373_168388329_lowres
Front Office

Report: Tom Brady and Buccaneers Close To ‘Reworked’ Contract

USATSI_15080062_168388329_lowres (1)
Front Office

Report: Buccaneers Recently Met With West Virginia DT Darius Stills

Lavonte David
News

NFLN Clarifies Report on Buccaneers LB Lavonte David, Free Agency

USATSI_15162079_168388329_lowres (1)
Front Office

Report: Buccaneers To Meet Virtually With OT Teven Jenkins

USATSI_13509530_168388329_lowres (1)
Front Office

Buccaneers 2021 NFL Draft Defensive Line Prospects to Know

USATSI_15544436_168388329_lowres (1) (1)
News

Report: Buccaneers, Godwin Trending Towards Franchise Tag

USATSI_15556511_168388329_lowres (1)
Front Office

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2021 Free Agent Profile: Kicker Ryan Succop