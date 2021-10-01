Buccaneers vs. Patriots: Dean, Bernard Out; Sherman Will Be Active

Photo: Richard Sherman; Credit: Tori Richman, Buccaneers.com

Speaking with media on Friday, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians shared several major injury updates prior to Tampa Bay's Week 4 road matchup against the New England Patriots.

Starting cornerback Jamel Dean and running back Giovani Bernard have been ruled out, according to Arians. Both players are recovering from knee injuries suffered against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3, Bernard's being serious enough to keep him out of practice this week. Dean has been a limited participant but hasn't progressed to the point where he can play.

Dean's injury, as well as nickel corner Sean Murphy-Bunting's placement on the injured reserve after Week 1, played a major part in the Buccaneers signing cornerback Richard Sherman this week. This leads us to Arians' next update: Sherman will be active on Sunday, just five days after inking a deal with Tampa Bay.

Arians and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles suggested throughout the week that Sherman would need to acclimate to the system and return to football shape before taking the field, but wouldn't totally rule out the idea of Sherman playing against the Patriots if he was needed.

Arians added that everyone else on the injury report, such as outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul and returner Jaydon Mickens - who both missed last week's game - will be a game-time decision. That also includes tight end Rob Gronkowski, who suffered a rib injury and played through it against the Rams.

