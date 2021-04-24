PFF: Buccaneers Own NFL's Strongest Roster Entering NFL Draft

The Buccaneers are considered to own the NFL's strongest roster entering the 2021 NFL Draft.

These grades will probably look totally different at the end of next week when the 2021 NFL Draft concludes, but for Pro Football Focus, that was the point of the exercise.

PFF created rankings and offered critiques of all 32 NFL rosters entering the upcoming draft, which was heavily influenced by the company's wins-above-replacement statistic generated on a two-year scale for each player on every roster and offers projections for younger players.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers come in at No. 1 on the list.

1. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS Draft capital rank: 27th The reigning Super Bowl champions did the inevitable, maneuvering around their minimal cap space and ultimately returning every single starter on both sides of the ball. The Bucs fielded the third-most-valuable roster of the PFF era (2006-present) last season, according to total PFF WAR generated, finishing behind only the 2016 and 2007 New England Patriots. The Bucs were also the only team that ranked inside the top five in both successful pass play rate generated and allowed last season. With Tom Brady leading the way, Tampa Bay has a shot at becoming the first back-to-back champion since the 2003-04 New England Patriots.

Which quarterback led those 2003-04 Patriots to consecutive Super Bowl titles? The same quarterback hoping to accomplish that feat with the Buccaneers this year: Tom Brady. The Buccaneers are the first team since 1979 to return all 22 starters from a Super Bowl run after their successful free agency, which makes Tampa Bay an easy nod for the top team on this list.

The question is: How does one make the best roster in the NFL (by this measure, at least) better? Despite owning eight picks, the Buccaneers' draft capital ranks 27th in the league as Tampa Bay is slotted the final pick in each round (before compensatory picks).

The Buccaneers can afford to draft luxuries to make the roster even stronger, and we expect the team to address even its strongest positions in order to shore up their depth at key positions.