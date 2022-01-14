Final Buccaneers vs. Eagles Wild Card Injury Reports: Davis a Late Add

Skip to main content
Final Buccaneers vs. Eagles Wild Card Injury Reports: Carlton Davis a Late Add

A total of seven Buccaneers and Eagles earned injury designations ahead of Wild Card Weekend.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles enter the 2022 Wild Card Weekend pretty banged up, yet, their final injury reports appear promising.

The good news on Tampa Bay's side: Of the 19 players listed on the final report (keep in mind, five earned a day of rest throughout the week), only two were ruled out and another three were deemed questionable. 

The bad news? A starter and one of the Bucs' top contributors is among those questionable after landing on the report on Friday. 

You can find both teams' injury reports below.

Read More

As expected, running back Ronald Jones II (ankle) and wide receiver Cyril Grayson (hamstring) were ruled out by the Buccaneers on Friday. In addition, cornerbacks Sean Murphy-Bunting (hamstring) and Carlton Davis III (back) as well as receiver Justin Watson (quadriceps) were labeled questionable. 

Davis joined the long list of injured Bucs on Friday due to his back injury and was limited in practice as a result. With Murphy-Bunting's status up in the air at cornerback, the last thing the Bucs need is to be without their No. 1 player at the position. This season, Davis leads the team in pass breakups with 11 despite only appearing in ten games, adding an interception and a fumble recovery as well.

As for players on the injured reserve, currently, running backs Leonard Fournette (hamstring) and Giovani Bernard (knee) and linebacker Lavonte David (foot) will be game-time decisions on Sunday. Fournette and David are "the most questionable" to be active, per Arians, while Bernard "is pretty close" to a return to play.

Much like the Bucs, Philadelphia has more than a dozen players on their Wild Card report, yet only a small handful earned designations for Sunday's game. Starting right guard Nate Herbig (ankle) and starting defensive end Josh Sweat (illness) have been ruled questionable, as Herbig was downgraded from limited to a non-participant in Friday's practice while Sweat did not participate all week.

Otherwise, the Eagles' will work with a near-fully available roster come Sunday's matchup. At least, aside from players that are currently on injured reserve, such as guard Brandon Brooks, wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and defensive end Brandon Graham.

