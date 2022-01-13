Buccaneers vs. Eagles Thursday Injury Report: Evans, Nelson Upgraded

Out of the 28 combined on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles Thursday injury reports ahead of Wild Card weekend (and keep in mind, several received a rest day at some point this week), four saw their statuses upgraded in Thursday's fully-padded practice.

You can find each team's updated report below.

Don't be alarmed, quarterback Tom Brady (and defensive tackle Steve McLendon) were added to the report on Thursday as they were given a day of rest.

Otherwise, the majority of the Bucs' 16-player list participated in practice at the same level they did on Wednesday, aside from wide receiver Mike Evans (hamstring) bumping up to full from limited participation and edge rusher Anthony Nelson (ankle) practiced in limited fashion after missing Wednesday's walkthrough.

Running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) and linebacker Lavonte David (foot), currently on the injured reserve, were also seen practicing on Thursday by The Athletic's Greg Auman.

With two limited practices in a row under their belt, edge rushers Shaquil Barrett (knee) and Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder), center Ryan Jensen (shoulder), cornerbacks Jamel Dean (hamstring), Sean Murphy-Bunting (hamstring) and cornerback Rashard Robinson (groin) and receivers Breshad Perriman (hip) and Justin Watson (quadriceps) are trending towards being healthy enough to play Sunday.

Running back Ronald Jones II (ankle) and wide receiver Cyril Grayson (hamstring), on the other hand, seemingly won't be able to suit up.

Not including upgrades for players who rested on Wednesday, two players jumped up to full participation in Thursday's practice as guard Landon Dickerson (thumb) and wide receiver Greg Ward (back) were limited the day before. As of now, only defensive end Josh Sweat (illness, did not practice either day) is trending in the wrong direction ahead of Sunday's matchup.

Linebacker Shaun Bradley (stinger), tackle Andre Dillard (knee), guard Nate Herbig (ankle) and running back Miles Sanders (hand) remained limited for the second day in a row.

