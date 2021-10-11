Buccaneers vs. Eagles Monday Injury Report: Starting OL DNP

Thursday Night Football presents a challenge for many reasons, but one of the biggest obstacles for any team is how they deal with injuries leading up to kickoff.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles both have some big names missing practice on Monday. Keep in mind that Monday's practice is a walkthrough for both teams, but at the same time, player status' for the Bucs and Eagles are both listed as if their respective teams conducted a normal practice.

Updates on Lavonte David, Tom Brady, and Jason Pierre-Paul were given ahead of the injury report's release, however, there were some other surprises for both teams on Monday's report.

Via Buccaneers Communications

Center Ryan Jensen missed Monday's walkthrough with what is deemed as a hip injury. Jensen's listing could certainly be a product of the short week, but it will be something to monitor as the week continues. Wide receiver Chris Godwin was limited with a knee/ankle issue, which is a new development since Sunday. Rob Gronkowski also did not "practice", so his status is still in the air despite the Bucs' optimism that he could play Thursday night.

Positive developments include the return of Patrick O'Connor and Antoine Winfield Jr., although both players were listed as limited. Bruce Arians also told reporters on Monday that "we'll see how this thing goes" when it comes to AWjr's availability on Thursday night.

The Eagles were without some big names Monday, themselves. Tight end Dallas Goedert and defensive end Derek Barnett missed the team's walkthrough with an illness and an ankle injury in that respective order. Head coach Nick Sirianni recently said that he's unsure as to whether or not right tackle Lane Johnson will return in 2021, so his status is certainly up in the air for Thursday night, as well.

Center Jason Kelce missed practice halfway because of a foot ailment, but rest was also listed as a reason, so his status will be another one to monitor throughout the next few days. Left tackle Jordan Mailata - who has switched to right tackle during Johnson's absence - was listed as limited with a knee injury, which will be something to watch this week, as well.

