Buccaneers vs. Eagles: Here's Who is In and Out for Thursday Night Football

With kickoff for Thursday Night Football an hour away, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Philadephia Eagles released their inactive lists sharing who will be out and in for the game.

Despite listing outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder/hand,) center Ryan Jensen (hip), and defensive lineman Patrick O'Connor (calf) as questionable on the final injury report this week, all three Bucs will be active vs. the Eagles.

Meanwhile, tight end Rob Gronkowski (ribs), linebacker Lavonte David (ankle), and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion) have all been ruled out all appeared on the team's inactive list after being ruled out earlier in the week.

Here's a look at the full inactive list for Tampa Bay vs. the Eagles:

WR Jaelon Darden

ILB Lavonte David

TE Rob Gronkowski

OL Nick Leverett

QB Kyle Trask

S Antoine Winfield, Jr.

David, Gronkowski, and Winfield are out due to injury, the team said.

As for Philadephia, the team will be without tight end Dallas Goedert, who won't appear on the inactive. Goedert remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team said.

Here's a look at the full inactive list for the Eagles vs. the Bucs:

G Jack Anderson

CB Mac McCain

QB Gardner Minshew

T Lane Johnson

DT Marlon Tuipulotu

Johnson is out due to a personal matter, the team said.

