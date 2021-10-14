    • October 14, 2021
    Buccaneers vs. Eagles: Here's Who is In and Out for Thursday Night Football

    The Bucs will be without a number of key players, but others who were questionable will be able to play vs. the Eagles.
    With kickoff for Thursday Night Football an hour away, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Philadephia Eagles released their inactive lists sharing who will be out and in for the game.

    Despite listing outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder/hand,) center Ryan Jensen (hip), and defensive lineman Patrick O'Connor (calf) as questionable on the final injury report this week, all three Bucs will be active vs. the Eagles.

    Meanwhile, tight end Rob Gronkowski (ribs), linebacker Lavonte David (ankle), and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion) have all been ruled out all appeared on the team's inactive list after being ruled out earlier in the week.

    Here's a look at the full inactive list for Tampa Bay vs. the Eagles:

    • WR Jaelon Darden
    • ILB Lavonte David
    • TE Rob Gronkowski
    • OL Nick Leverett
    • QB Kyle Trask
    • S Antoine Winfield, Jr.

    David, Gronkowski, and Winfield are out due to injury, the team said.

    As for Philadephia, the team will be without tight end Dallas Goedert, who won't appear on the inactive. Goedert remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team said.

    Here's a look at the full inactive list for the Eagles vs. the Bucs:

    • G Jack Anderson
    • CB Mac McCain
    • QB Gardner Minshew
    • T Lane Johnson
    • DT Marlon Tuipulotu

    Johnson is out due to a personal matter, the team said.

    Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

