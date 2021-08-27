August 27, 2021
Report: Buccaneers Release DB Raven Greene With Injury Settlement

The Buccaneers officially move on from safety Raven Greene.
The Buccaneers released safety Raven Greene on Friday with an injury settlement, according to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson. Greene had reverted to Tampa Bay's injured reserve after being waived on Aug. 19.

Greene signed with Tampa Bay earlier in the offseason and was competing for the No. 4 safety spot on the Buccaneers 53-man roster. However, Greene fell behind in the battle throughout training camp due to injury, while Javon Hagan and Ross Cockrell filled the role well both defensively and on special teams. Greene ultimately would not appear in a preseason game for the Buccaneers.

Prior to joining Tampa Bay, Greene spent three seasons with the Green Bay Packers. There, Greene compiled 56 tackles, including two for loss and 2.5 sacks, an interception, seven defended passes, and two forced fumbles in 20 appearances.

Earlier on Friday, the Buccaneers placed offensive linemen Earl Watford and Nick Leverett on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

