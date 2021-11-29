Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette Makes History During Win Over Colts

Leonard Fournette's four touchdown performance is already plenty enough to talk about in its own right, but it becomes even more special when you add in the fact that he tied the Buccaneers' record for most touchdowns from scrimmage by any player in franchise history.

Fournette joins former tight end Jimmie Giles and former running back Doug Martin in the "ring of honor" after Sunday. Giles accomplished the feat all the way back in 1985, while Martin got it done in 2012. The four touchdowns are also a career-high in a single game for the fifth-year running back.

Fournette's 28-yard touchdown run not only sealed the victory for the Bucs, but it also put him at exactly 100-yards on the ground for the game, which is the first time a Bucs running back eclipsed 100-yards in 2021.

As you can see, it was a special day for Fournette, but of course, all that matters to him is the Bucs getting the win.

I think coach did an excellent job of rotating the running backs," Fournette told reporters after halftime. "[I was] a lot fresher at the end. RoJo [Ronald Jones II] came in and did his job. And as a unit, it's all about winning. No matter what it takes, no matter the part we play."

Information provided by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Communications Department

