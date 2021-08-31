Buccaneers Cut Rookie CB Chris Wilcox, Herb Miller

The Buccaneers have solidified their outside cornerback depth after releasing two players at the position.

The more Buccaneers cut have surfaced on Tuesday morning: Tampa Bay is waiving cornerbacks Chris Wilcox and Herb Miller, according to Greg Auman of The Athletic.

Wilcox, a BYU product, was Tampa Bay's first of two seventh-round picks in the 2021 NFL Draft. Wilcox played 115 total snaps including 72 at outside cornerback, recording four tackles but not making a play on the ball this preseason.

Miller went undrafted a year ago spent time between the Buccaneers practice squad and active roster in 2020. He memorably intercepted a pass against the Detroit Lions late in the season and finished the year with five tackles and a pass breakup to go with his pick.

Wilcox and Miller's releases clear a path for offseason signee Dee Delaney to make the Buccaneers roster after he impressed defensively and on special teams throughout the preseason, with two interceptions (and a third that was called off), nine tackles, and three pass breakups.

The NFL's 53-man roster deadline is Tuesday afternoon at 4 P.M. ET. Including players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Buccaneers' roster now stands at 67 players.

Other players released/waived: WRs Jaydon Mickens and Travis Jonsen, TEs Tanner Hudson, Codey McElroy and Jerell Adams, OT Jake Benzinger, DL Kobe Smith, OLB Elijah Ponder, ILB Joe Jones, CBs Antonio Hamilton, S Javon Hagan

