Report: Buccaneers 'Considering Cutting' WR Antonio Brown

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are reportedly considering releasing wide receiver Antonio Brown in the wake of his three-game suspension for misrepresenting his COVID-19 vaccination status, according to Pro Football Talk.

It was discovered in a November report from Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times that Brown obtained and utilized a fake vaccine card over the summer, alongside Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards and former Bucs wide receiver John Franklin III, who is now a free agent. The NFL and the NFL players association launched a joint review into the accusations and deemed that the report was true, which led to the suspensions without pay.

As a result, Brown's status with the team could be in jeopardy, even though he remains a part of the team at this time. The discovery, however, aggravated Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians, who admitted when the team signed Brown in 2020 that the receiver would only have one chance with the club after a history of misconduct and accusations off the field.

"The league did their due diligence, and we'll move on. I will not address those guys for the next three weeks," Arians said of the suspensions last Friday. "They'll just be working out. And then we'll address their future at that time. Other than that, there is really nothing to say."

However, Arians would go on to say that the situation "pisses me off," as he was led to believe the Buccaneers were a fully-vaccinated team in early September. He shared on Friday that no decisions had been made regarding Brown and Edwards' future with the team.

When he is available, Brown is one of Tampa Bay's best players and regularly contributes to the team's offensive success, having caught 29 passes for 418 yards and four touchdowns in five games this season.

Although, Brown hasn't exactly been available, suspension aside: Sunday's win over Atlanta marked the sixth game in a row that Brown has missed due to an ankle injury. He was not expected to return to action until Week 15 as he continues to recover from the wound, and now, he is not eligible to play until Week 16.

Below is an important excerpt from Pro Football Talk's report, indicating the potential roadblock in the Bucs releasing Brown: Quarterback Tom Brady's desire to keep Brown around.

The X factor in all of this, of course, is quarterback Tom Brady. He wanted Brown in Tampa Bay, despite a variety of off-field issues that made him radioactive to most teams. Brady may want the Bucs to give Brown a second chance, since having Brown on the field gives Brady his best chance at getting Super Bowl victory No. 8. And that’s something that will be remembered far longer than Brown’s misadventures with a fake vaccination card.

