Report: Buccaneers to Pick Up LB Devin White's Fifth-Year Option

As expected, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers plan to pick up the fifth-year option for linebacker Devin White, according to Pewter Report.

The Buccaneers have yet to confirm that White's option will be picked up, however, Pewter Report shared on Friday that news will become official before the deadline for teams to pick up fifth-year options on May 2.

Tampa Bay has picked up the fifth-year option for each of the club's first-round draft picks dating back to 2014.

White, freshly removed from his third season in the pros, has led the Buccaneers in tackles over each of the last two seasons. He also ranked second on the team in sacks, with nine, during Tampa Bay's Super Bowl run in 2020-21.

In his career, White has tallied 359 total tackles, 15 sacks, 27 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, one interception, ten defended passes and two touchdowns in 45 regular-season games. He's added 51 tackles, including five for loss, two fumble recoveries, two interceptions and four defended passes in five playoff matchups.

White's fifth-year option will be worth $11.38 million for the 2023 season, according to Over the Cap. His salary would rank 12th in the NFL among inside linebackers currently although that ranking is bound to decrease over the next two free agency periods and if/when linebackers across the league sign contract extensions.

