Report: Buccaneers Shifting Focus to QB Trade Market

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers would welcome quarterback Tom Brady back graciously and instantaneously if he decided to un-retire from the NFL, but they are currently operating as though that isn't in the realm of possibility.

According to NFL Network, the Buccaneers have shifted their focus to the quarterback trade market for the upcoming offseason. The report specifically shared that the Bucs have done "extensive homework" on Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and are one of the teams "expected to explore" a trade for Seattle Seahawks signal-caller Russell Wilson, should the two passers be available.

Watson did not play during the 2021 season, sitting out due to a trade demand that was not satisfied amid over 20 allegations of sexual misconduct that have led to numerous civil lawsuits, although the quarterback has denied any wrongdoing.

Assessing Watson in a vacuum, he's one of the league's brightest stars and great quarterbacks, having completed 67.8 percent of his passes for 14,539 yards, 104 touchdowns and 36 interceptions in four seasons, adding 1,677 yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground.

However, the Bucs must consider Watson's off-the-field status before attempting to acquire the quarterback, as other teams have done, presenting a large roadblock in his attempt to find a new franchise to play for.

Wilson, although he has not confirmed the desire himself, has been the subject of trade rumors himself over the last year while the Seahawks have regressed. Like Watson, Wilson is one of the league's top quarterbacks — he's completed 65 percent of his passes for 37,059 yards, 292 touchdowns and 87 interceptions to go with 4,689 yards and 23 touchdowns rushing in ten seasons, one of which ended in a Super Bowl XLVIII victory in 2014.

Per NFL Network, Watson and Wilson both have no-trade clauses in their contracts, meaning they would have to approve of a trade before one could be completed.

The team the Bucs built around Brady isn't completely intact as 26 players, including 10 starters, are set to become free agents in March. That being said, the Buccaneers believe their roster is strong enough to continue to contend in the playoffs, they just need a quarterback to ensure they reach the postseason in 2022 and beyond.

