Report Suggests Tom Brady Will Retire, But Is It True?

Today, no matter how it ends, will be the day every NFL fan remembers. A series of conflicting reports regarding 22-year NFL veteran Tom Brady's career status were released on social media. This, predictably, is putting the sports world through a roller coaster of emotions. Let's catch up on what has unfolded.

First, ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington reported that "The G.O.A.T." had buckled his chinstrap for the last time after ending his final season with a divisional round 30-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

It didn't take long for the counterattack, however. Once Schefter and Darlington released their report, multiple reporters for multiple respected outlets -including even an ESPN reporter- chimed in with opposite information.

It started with Brady's longtime agent, Don Yee. He called the report "speculation" and that Brady "will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy".

Afterward, ESPN's Jenna Laine came out with a report that Brady hasn't reached out to Bruce Arians as of yet. And then national reporter Michael Silver reported that Brady hasn't contacted Licht about a final decision, either.

The Athletic's Jeff Howe added that Brady called the Bucs Saturday afternoon to tell the Bucs he's "not even close" on a decision.

NFL Network's Mike Giraradi also reported that Brady's father, Tom Brady Sr., called Schefter's and Darlington's report "complete conjecture."

So, obviously Schefter and Darlington were either given bad information or this is more about bad timing, a la Andrew Luck's retirment process, than anything. Meaning, those closest to Brady are trying to buy time in order to allow the seven-time Super Bowl champion time to make the announcement on his terms and no one else's.

And that's what NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said on NFL Network a little less than an hour ago. Apparently, Brady does intend to retire. Saturday's deflections are more of a maneuver than the truth.

Whatever the final outcome may be, make sure to check back in for more updates as they come in.

Main photo credit: John A. Babiak/@Photog_JohnB