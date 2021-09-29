Buccaneers, CB Richard Sherman Agree to Contract

Richard Sherman and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reached an agreement on a contract, according to Sherman himself. Sherman announced the agreement on his own podcast Wednesday morning.

Sherman shared that quarterback Tom Brady personally reached out to the cornerback. "Any time he makes that call, it's a very difficult opportunity to pass up," said Sherman.

Contract terms were not immediately made available, but the team would make the signing official shortly after Sherman's announcement.

This move comes in response to the Buccaneers losing two starting cornerbacks to injury for a significant, but undetermined, period of time. Nickel corner Sean Murphy-Bunting remains on the injured reserve after dislocating his elbow in Week 1, while outside corner Jamel Dean is "probably going to miss a couple of weeks" with a knee injury sustained in Week 3, according to NFL Network.

Sherman, 33, played five games during the 2020 season and missed the majority of the year while nursing a calf injury. However, his Hall of Fame-bound career speaks for itself otherwise, as Sherman has tallied 484 tackles, 36 interceptions (including three pick-sixes), 115 pass breakups, and five forced fumbles in his ten-year career.

Pro Football Focus credits Sherman with having allowed a 49.6 completion percentage in coverage across 139 games, an elite mark.

Sherman is reportedly undergoing therapy in response to a July arrest on five misdemeanor charges relating to a domestic disturbance. NFL Network has reported that any potential suspension from the NFL would likely come after the legal process is completed, meaning as of now, Sherman is eligible to play.

It would be surprising to see Sherman strap up to play against the New England Patriots this Sunday as he acclimates in Tampa Bay, but the Buccaneers will need Sherman to step in sooner rather than later given their injuries at the cornerback position. He is expected to begin practicing with the team on Wednesday, according to Greg Auman of The Athletic.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.