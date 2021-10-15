    • October 15, 2021
    Buccaneers CB Richard Sherman Could Miss Time With Hamstring Injury

    NFL Network offers an update on Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Richard Sherman's Week 6 hamstring injury.
    Photo: Richard Sherman; Credit: Buccaneers.com

    Another week, another injury to the Buccaneers' secondary.

    NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Friday morning that Tampa Bay's most recently signed cornerback Richard Sherman will undergo an MRI for a hamstring injury suffered on Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles. Sherman exited the game in the first quarter and did not return, finishing the contest with one tackle.

    Rapoport shared that, while the injury isn't expected to plague Sherman long-term, it "sounds like he'll be out a couple weeks."

    Which, although it isn't the worst update Tampa Bay could have received, isn't news that the Buccaneers could possibly have wanted to hear.

    The story of Tampa Bay's season aside from Tom Brady's incredible production has been injuries at defensive back. Each member of the Buccaneers' starting secondary, now including a fill-in starter in Sherman, has suffered an injury that has impeded on their ability to play in at least one game.

    It started with safety Jordan Whitehead missing Week 1 with a hamstring injury, followed by nickel cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting suffering a dislocated elbow in that game and going on the injured reserve. Outside corner Jamel Dean would miss Week 3 with a neck injury, while fellow outside corner Carlton Davis III going on injured reserve after Week 4 with a quad injury. Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. missed Weeks 5 and 6 after suffering a concussion in the same game that Davis injured his quad. 

    Despite the injuries - even though they've played a massive part in Tampa Bay owning the league's worst passing defense this season - the Bucs have climbed to a 5-1 record with more than enough offensive firepower to remain in and even dominate games.

    Still, Tampa Bay desperately needs to get healthy on the back-end of its defense to compete down the stretch. At least the team can take solace in Sherman's injury appearing to be a short-term issue instead of long-term. It also helps that the Buccaneers have 10 days in between last night's game and Week 7's contest with Chicago, offering some defensive backs an extra few days to heal up.

    Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

