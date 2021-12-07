Skip to main content
    • December 7, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Richard Sherman, New Buccaneers Safety?

    If Richard Sherman is to return to Buccaneers practice this week - which sounds likely - he'll be training at a new position for the team.
    Author:

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers seemingly plan to open cornerback Richard Sherman's 21-day practice window this week as he is three weeks removed from being placed on the injured reserve with a calf injury.

    And once he does return to practice, he'll be trying something relatively new. According to head coach Bruce Arians, Sherman will train at safety, as the team is currently dealing with depth issues at the position.

    "That's a possibility, yeah," Arians said on Monday, asked if Sherman could be activated from the injured reserve this week.

    "He's going to start learning safety also. That's the beauty of having ‘Sherm’ here – he’s a veteran player who can play a lot of positions," Arians continued. "We'll look at that this week and see if that's a fit for us."

    Read More

    Sherman has played safety sparingly throughout his 11-year NFL career, although he's never topped four snaps in a game at the position. But considering his vast experience and success playing in the secondary at the pro level - being a five-time All-Pro - it makes sense that the Bucs will test him out before looking elsewhere for contributors.

    The Bucs were without starting safety Jordan Whitehead and key contributor Mike Edwards in Week 13 against Atlanta, as Whitehead is recovering from a calf injury and Edwards is serving a three-game suspension alongside current and former Bucs receivers Antonio Brown and John Franklin III, respectively, for misrepresenting his COVID-19 vaccination status.

    As a result, the Buccaneers looked to special teamer Andrew Adams - who was a healthy scratch the three weeks prior - and nickel cornerback Ross Cockrell to fill in opposite of Antoine Winfield Jr. at safety against the Falcons.

    The Buccaneers will begin Week 14 practice on Wednesday ahead of their matchup with the Buffalo Bills. It sounds as though Sherman will take part in the workout.

    Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

    Sherman
    News

    Richard Sherman, New Buccaneers Safety?

    44 seconds ago
    Gholston
    News

    Arians Updates Injuries to Buccaneers' Gholston, Dean

    16 hours ago
    Antonio Brown
    News

    Report: Buccaneers 'Considering Cutting' WR Antonio Brown

    20 hours ago
    bruce
    News

    Snap Count Observations From the Buccaneers Victory Over the Falcons

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_17299814_5
    News

    Five Takeaways From the Buccaneers' Win Over the Falcons

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_17298835_4
    News

    Buccaneers Sweep Falcons With 30-17 Win In Atlanta

    Dec 5, 2021
    USATSI_17165193 (1)
    News

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons: Here's Who is Inactive Sunday

    Dec 5, 2021
    Arians and Smith
    News

    Buccaneers vs. Falcons: Picks, Predictions and Takes for Week 13

    Dec 5, 2021