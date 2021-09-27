September 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFront OfficeSI TIXSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Arians Updates Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski's Injury vs. Rams

Buccanerrs tight end Rob Gronkowski's X-ray results were promising.
Author:
Publish date:

The Buccaneers red zone ace to begin the 2021 season sans a target in double coverage against the Rams, Tampa Bay tight end Rob Gronkowski briefly exited Sunday's game against the Rams after taking a shot to his chest area by Los Angeles linebacker Terrell Lewis.

Gronkowski was escorted to the locker room for X-rays of his ribs and those came back negative, according to head coach Bruce Arians. "He's fine," Arians added.

Gronkowski finished the game with four receptions on seven targets for 55 yards, with one reception for eight yards after returning to the game from the injury. However, he struggled to create much separation from that point on, including on a deep ball down the right sideline even though Gronkowski had beaten his defender off the line.

The Buccaneers head north to face Gronkowski and Tom Brady's former team, the New England Patriots this upcoming Sunday. The last thing anyone would want to see is Gronkowski sidelined against the Pats should swelling, soreness or a setback cause an issue.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

USATSI_16836436_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Bruce Arians Updates Rob Gronkowski's Injury vs. Rams

just now
USATSI_16835855 (1)
News

Buccaneers Get Trounced Out West By Rams, 34-24

12 hours ago
USATSI_15556098_168388329_lowres (2) (1)
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams Inactive Lists: Jason Pierre-Paul Out

16 hours ago
USATSI_16743946_168388329_lowres (1) (1)
News

Buccaneers vs. Rams: Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

22 hours ago
USATSI_16716771 (1)
News

Report: Bucs WR Antonio Brown Ruled Out Against Rams

Sep 25, 2021
USATSI_15555977 (1)
News

Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams: Three Bucs to Watch on Defense

Sep 25, 2021
USATSI_14016034 (1)
News

Bucs Elevate Two Practice Squad Players Ahead of Rams Game

Sep 25, 2021
USATSI_16788831_168388329_lowres (1) (1)
News

Buccaneers vs. Rams: Picks, Predictions and Takes

Sep 25, 2021