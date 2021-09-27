Bruce Arians Updates Rob Gronkowski's Injury vs. Rams

The Buccaneers red zone ace to begin the 2021 season sans a target in double coverage against the Rams, Tampa Bay tight end Rob Gronkowski briefly exited Sunday's game against the Rams after taking a shot to his chest area by Los Angeles linebacker Terrell Lewis.

Gronkowski was escorted to the locker room for X-rays of his ribs and those came back negative, according to head coach Bruce Arians. "He's fine," Arians added.

Gronkowski finished the game with four receptions on seven targets for 55 yards, with one reception for eight yards after returning to the game from the injury. However, he struggled to create much separation from that point on, including on a deep ball down the right sideline even though Gronkowski had beaten his defender off the line.

The Buccaneers head north to face Gronkowski and Tom Brady's former team, the New England Patriots this upcoming Sunday. The last thing anyone would want to see is Gronkowski sidelined against the Pats should swelling, soreness or a setback cause an issue.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.