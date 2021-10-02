October 2, 2021
Buccaneers Holding Rob Gronkowski Out vs. Patriots

The Buccaneers and former Patriots tight end continues to recover from an injury.
Author:
Publish date:

Gronk won't get his revenge game after all.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are holding tight end Rob Gronkowski out against the New England Patriots on Sunday as he recovers from a rib injury suffered against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3, according to Jordan Schutz of ESPN. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network confirmed the report, sharing that Gronkowski won't make the trip to New England.

Gronkowski did not participate in practice all week and was listed as doubtful to play against the Patriots on Friday's injury report. 

Although most of the hoopla surrounds Tom Brady this week, it's unfortunate that Gronkowski won't be able to suit up against his former team. Alongside Brady, Gronkowski won two Super Bowls with the Patriots and established himself as one of if not the greatest tight end in NFL history. Like Brady, this would have been Gronkowski's first game against his former team.

In his nine years with the Patriots, Gronkowski caught 521 passes for 7861 yards and 79 touchdowns. He's since won a Super Bowl with Brady in Tampa Bay and has caught 61 passes for 807 yards and 11 scores with the Buccaneers.

Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard are expected to fill in for Gronkowski against the Patriots. The two have combined for seven receptions and 75 yards this season.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

