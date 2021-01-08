Rob Gronkowski 'Proud' to Play in All 16 Games for Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When tight end Rob Gronkowski decided to initially retire from the NFL, he cited the physical and mental toll of playing football week in and week out.

After a year off, Gronkowski made the decision to join his former teammate and close friend quarterback Tom Brady in Tampa Bay saying he was ready to play again. Many questioned how he would perform and if he could last the full season with the Buccaneers.

With the regular season over, Gronkowski reflected on the year and explained how he feels after playing in all 16 games for Tampa Bay.

“I feel really good," Gronkowski said Wednesday. "Just been taking care of my body week in and week out. I’m definitely proud to play all 16 games – that was my goal, just to go out there and be reliable week in and week out and be consistent week in and week out."



Playing in 16 games might not sound like a big deal, but it marks the first time since 2011, his second year in the league, that he's done so. In 2014 and 2015, Gronk played in 15 games, but that number lowered to only eight games played in 2016. In his final season with the New England Patriots, he played in 13 games.

So how did he perform this season? Gronk caught 45 passes totaling 623 yards hauling in seven touchdowns. Bucs' head coach Bruce Arians believes the veteran tight end continued to look more and more comfortable on the field as the season went on.

“I think, really, in the middle of October on it just got better and better," Arians said. "I think he was kind of shocked he didn’t have any injuries – it’s been a long time since he played 16 [games]. We did our best to make sure he got through this season ready to roll in the playoffs.”

Now that the playoffs have arrived, Gronkowski explained he will essentially throw the regular season out the window and prepare for a "whole different season."

“Literally, nothing matters [with] what we did in the regular season," Gronkowski said. "All 16 of those games, they didn’t exist. Yes, they got us to this point, but now we’re at this point [where] those games don’t matter at all. It’s another level of play."

As the playoffs bring "another level of play," so does Gronk. In 16 career playoff games, including four Super Bowls, Gronk has caught 81 passes for 1,163 yards adding 12 touchdowns. Gronk was asked what has allowed him to succeed in the postseason throughout his career.

"You’ve got to dot the I’s and cross the T’s when preparing for playoff games and you’ve got to make sure that you’re just on top of everything from your routes, blitz, the run game," he said. "Making sure we stay on top of our reps [and] making sure we stay on top of our chemistry. Just bringing it to the playoffs and being prepared to the best that we can be.”

Part of that preparation that Gronk mentioned is something Arians explained he learned about Gronkowski this season.

“He practices his tail off," Arians said. "He prepares [and] he practices. I had to force him to start taking days off to make sure he was fresh on Sundays. I think he learned to like that and it was beneficial for him. He is one heck of a competitor and loves to play the game.”

But it's not just his play on the football field or the hard work during practice that Gronk brought with him to Tampa Bay, offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich explained.

"It’s an amazing thing to see the world the way that he sees the world," Leftwich said. "He’s smiling all the time, he’s having fun all the time. ‘Old Gronkitis’ – that’s what we call him. Gronkitis. He has fun, man. He has fun, he loves the game of football [and] the work he puts in is real [and] is serious."

The goofy, hardworking 31-year-old tight end says he feels 'real good' as Tampa Bay gets ready to square off with the Washington Football Team on Saturday in a Wild Card matchup. For Gronkowski, it's just a matter of continuing to do what allowed him to play 16 games this year.

"It was definitely a good season overall, but it’s playoff time, and [we] just have to keep doing what we’ve been doing all year [and] keep doing what I’ve been doing to keep myself healthy and keep myself ready for every Sunday," Gronk said.