There's a Ton of Mutual Respect Between Rob Gronkowski and Travis Kelce

The two tight ends complimented each other during Opening Night at Super Bowl LV.

While most everyone is pinning Super Bowl LV as a matchup between two of the great quarterbacks between Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, there's another matchup on offense that could determine who wins.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' tight end Rob Gronkowski and Kansas City Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce will likely go down as two of the greatest to play at tight end and each have a chance to add another Super Bowl championship to their résumés.

Kelce is aware of what the two have accomplished over the course of their careers and is ready to step up to the plate on Sunday.

“It’s a little bit personal, man,” Kelce said Monday afternoon. “It’s got to be that way. You know I’m here and I’m playing this game to be the best.”

While it might be personal heading into Sunday's big game, Kelce made it clear he respects Gronkowski.

“He’s going to go down in history as one of the best players that ever played this game,” Kelce said. “I might be one of the biggest Gronk fans out there, let it be told.”

Similar to Gronkowski, Kelce has changed the tight end position and has elevated the position on a number levels, Gronkowski said. The Bucs' tight end called Kelce "the best player on the Chiefs' offense."

“I got nothing but major respect for Travis Kelce. He has helped transform the tight end position,” Gronkowski said. “He has helped put the tight end position on the map. Speaking contract-wise, he has helped the tight end position get paid the way that they deserve to get paid."

During the regular season, Kelce led the team with 105 catches for 1,416 yards to go along with 11 touchdowns, similar numbers to Gronk's prime years in New England. Gronkowski explained what makes Kelce different.

"One thing that is very intriguing about Travis Kelce, and I’ve never really seen this with any other player in the NFL ever before, is that Kelce gets better every single year that I’ve seen him play in the NFL," Gronkowski said.

Between the two of them, the level of respect is high. And they realize that they have changed the game and how tight ends are used on the football field.

“I feel like 20 years ago it wasn’t cool to play tight end. Now there are many different types of tight ends," Gronkowski said. "You can line up all over the place, to the left, in the backfield, or up on the line. That’s what makes the position really cool and intriguing to kids. It’s the ‘cool position.’ You can line up everywhere on the field.”

Regardless of who wins on Sunday, Gronkowski is just happy to see two tight ends playing at such a high-level in such an important game.

“Tight ends used to be overshadowed by wide receivers and running backs,” Gronkowski said. “So, it’s great to see so many great tight ends now in the NFL that are making a huge impact in the game.”